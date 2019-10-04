Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been located and arrested.

On July 22, the Cobourg Police Service reported that Rodney Starke, 58, was missing and that there were “concerns for his well-being.”

At the time, police did not mention Starke’s criminal history, which includes a 17-year sentence he served for violent assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and trafficking in a narcotic.

According to Today’s Northumberland, the sentence was Starke’s second after having previously been convicted of sexually assaulting and stabbing a woman.

A few days after the initial news release, Cobourg police reported that the Correctional Service of Canada had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Starke’s arrest after they determined he was in contravention of a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Police said the CSC informed them on Wednesday that Starke had been found and arrested.

No details on the arrest were provided by police, who directed all inquires to the CSC.

Global News Peterborough has requested further details from the CSC.

