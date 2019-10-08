Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Arson charge laid in Mayfair fourplex fire: Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 1:09 pm
Saskatoon firefighters said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the fourplex when they arrived.
Saskatoon firefighters said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the fourplex when they arrived. Brittney Matejka / Global News

Saskatoon police say they have charged a man with arson after a fire at a fourplex in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they were called to 1827 Ave. D. N. just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Related News

READ MORE: Fire at Saskatoon care home called ‘suspicious’

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the lower level of the building by arriving crews, fire officials said.

Crews started an exterior battle with the fire before entering the fourplex search for any occupants.

No one was found inside and firefighters continued to put out the fire, the fire department said.

Gas was shut off by firefighters and utility technicians were called in by dispatchers to shut off the remaining utilities.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Police said a 39-year-old man charged with arson is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

A fire investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Unattended cooking cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

It’s not the first time there has been a fire at this location.

A man died nearly eight years ago in a fire at a former fourplex located at 1827 Ave. D. N.

The body of Daniel Shepherdson, 60, was found inside the building after the fire on Jan. 12, 2012.

He was found to have died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of that fire was determined to be a hot plate that had been left on.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceFireSaskatoon Police ServiceArsonSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireAvenue D NorthMayfairFourplex fireFourplexAvenue D North FireAvenue D North SaskatoonMayfair Fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.