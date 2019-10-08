Arson charge laid in Mayfair fourplex fire: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they have charged a man with arson after a fire at a fourplex in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they were called to 1827 Ave. D. N. just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the lower level of the building by arriving crews, fire officials said.

Crews started an exterior battle with the fire before entering the fourplex search for any occupants.

No one was found inside and firefighters continued to put out the fire, the fire department said.

Gas was shut off by firefighters and utility technicians were called in by dispatchers to shut off the remaining utilities.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Police said a 39-year-old man charged with arson is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

A fire investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

It’s not the first time there has been a fire at this location.

A man died nearly eight years ago in a fire at a former fourplex located at 1827 Ave. D. N.

The body of Daniel Shepherdson, 60, was found inside the building after the fire on Jan. 12, 2012.

He was found to have died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of that fire was determined to be a hot plate that had been left on.