Neighbour battles Saskatoon garage fire with garden hose

A neighbour used a garden hose prior to Saskatoon firefighters arriving to prevent a garage fire from spreading on Sept. 8, 2019.

The cause of a fire in Silverwood Heights that caused an estimated $50,000 damage to two homes remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to Verbeke Court just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a house fire, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

A neighbour used a garden hose prior to firefighters arriving to prevent the fire from spreading, fire department officials said.

Crews said light smoke and fire damage could still be seen when they arrived, and they put out the remaining fire and dealt with hot spots.

The majority of the damage was limited to the exterior of the garage, along with a home next door that sustained exterior damage due to its proximity to the heat and flames, the fire department said.

A fire investigator continues to investigate.

