Fire destroys garage, damages 2 others in Saskatoon

One garage was destroyed and two others damaged Monday morning in Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said multiple 911 calls came in just before 5:50 a.m. stating a garage was on fire behind 1713 Ave. G N.

Firefighters said they could see smoke and flames in the area as they responded to the call and arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames.

A large spruce tree and other trees in the backyard were also burning, fire department officials said.

Multiple lines were laid to prevent the fire from spreading and it took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Two neighbouring garages were damaged and city crews were called in to deal with downed power lines.

A fire investigator has yet to determine the cause of the blaze.