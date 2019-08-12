Fire damages daycare at St. Frances School in Saskatoon

The cause of a fire that damaged an elementary school daycare in Saskatoon remains under investigation.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they received 911 calls just after 2 p.m. on Sunday reporting a fire at St. Frances School.

READ MORE: Fire hits Prairieland Park building, won’t affect the Saskatoon Ex

Firefighters said flames were coming from the corner of the daycare building and a fence when they arrived.

The fire was quickly brought under control, fire officials said, and the interior of the building was checked for fire extension.

Hot spots in the exterior walls were located and put out.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH (June 2019): Saskatchewan miners put emergency response skills to the test