Firefighters struggle with hot weather at Martensville, Sask. condo fire
The Martensville Fire Department dealt with a hot one earlier this week.
A blaze at an eight-unit condo complex was reported at 2:30 p.m. CT on July 23 at 213 Main St.
Deputy fire chief Dean Brooman said they struggled with the hot weather, which stretched firefighters to their limits.
It was 29.4 degrees in Saskatoon with a humidex of 33 at that time, according to Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan.
The fire was deemed under control at 5:18 p.m. Brooman thanked Warman and Dalmeny fire departments for coming to their aid.
The flames heavily damaged two of the condominium units. The remaining units had smoke and water damage.
A damage estimate is still being determined.
A provincial fire investigator looking into the cause of the blaze said its “undetermined.”
No injuries were reported.
Martensville is approximately 10 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
