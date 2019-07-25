Firefighters struggle with hot weather at Martensville, Sask. condo fire

The Martensville Fire Department dealt with a hot one earlier this week.

A blaze at an eight-unit condo complex was reported at 2:30 p.m. CT on July 23 at 213 Main St.

READ MORE: Delta Dairy in Paynton, Sask. loses 6 calves in barn fire

Deputy fire chief Dean Brooman said they struggled with the hot weather, which stretched firefighters to their limits.

It was 29.4 degrees in Saskatoon with a humidex of 33 at that time, according to Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The fire was deemed under control at 5:18 p.m. Brooman thanked Warman and Dalmeny fire departments for coming to their aid.

The flames heavily damaged two of the condominium units. The remaining units had smoke and water damage.

A damage estimate is still being determined.

WATCH (July 25, 2019): Staying cool in Saskatoon on hot summer days

A provincial fire investigator looking into the cause of the blaze said its “undetermined.”

No injuries were reported.

Martensville is approximately 10 kilometres north of Saskatoon.