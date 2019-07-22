Environment Canada issues heat warning for northern Saskatchewan

Northern Saskatchewan is currently under a heat warning.

Environment Canada said on Monday that temperatures approaching 30 C — with overnight lows near 14 C — are expected in the region for the next three days.

The cause is a ridge of high pressure that continues to build over the western Prairies.

Temperatures are not expected to cool off until mid-week, according to Environment Canada.

People are being advised to take precautions to protect themselves, including:

rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day

taking frequent breaks

staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and/or non-caffeinated beverages

not leaving people or pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible for some people. Watch for symptoms such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Those most susceptible are vulnerable people such as individuals with pre-existing heart, lung, kidney or nervous system conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Anyone looking for advice on health risks, symptoms or precautions associated with heat should contact the Saskatchewan HealthLine at 811.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

