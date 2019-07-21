Weather
July 21, 2019 7:01 pm

More heat warnings issued throughout much of Alberta, including Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A day after several areas in northern Alberta were issued a heat warning, Environment Canada expanded the warning to areas in the central and southern part of the province, including to the city of Edmonton.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the weather agency said it was expanding the warning to the Edmonton area because “a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Prairies.”

“With this, a very warm air mass will produce daytime high temperatures near 30 C on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are not expected to cool off until mid-week.”

On Saturday, Environment Canada said “heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion.”

