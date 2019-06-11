Hot days dangerous for pets left alone in vehicles: Saskatoon SPCA

The Saskatoon SPCA is reminding pet owners not to leave furry animals alone in scorching-hot cars as the temperature heats up.

Its animal protection officers responded to nearly 200 calls of pets left unattended in parked vehicles on warm days in 2018.

More than 50 calls have been received so far this year, according to the animal shelter.

“Please leave your pets at home if you cannot take them with you while you’re away from your vehicle,” Saskatoon SPCA animal protection officer C. Schneider said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Parking in the shade or leaving the windows open does not reduce the risk – I often have to explain this to people by comparing their car to an oven. If you’re cooking a chicken in the oven and you crack that oven door, the chicken is still going to cook.”

Vehicles can heat up in just minutes and may cause severe and irreversible damage – and even death – to pets from heat stroke, cautioned the SPCA.

Animal protection officers have measured temperatures as high as 60 degrees in a parked vehicle, according to SPCA officials.

If pets experience heat exhaustion, owners can immerse them in cool water or consult a veterinarian.

People who witness an animal in distress can contact Saskatoon SPCA at 306-374-7387 for an animal protection officer to investigate the claim.

