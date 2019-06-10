Saskatchewan weather outlook: seasonal temperatures return

Seasonal temperatures return to Saskatchewan with rain forecast to slide through early this week.

Weather forecast

Monday

After some early morning showers and cool overnight lows, the start of the work week kicked off under mostly clear skies and warming conditions.

A mix of sun and clouds and low-twenty temperatures are forecast this afternoon across the region.

Monday night

The weather pattern begins to shift Monday night as a cold front pushes through central and southern portions of the province.

A cool and unsettled northwesterly flow will see afternoon convection develop across central Saskatchewan.

Scattered showers are likely by the evening in Saskatoon with the chance of some thunderstorm activity, while conditions in Regina remain relatively clear until Tuesday afternoon when the active weather begins to develop.

Tuesday

Another unsettled day is expected for both Regina and Saskatoon.

Temperatures are expected to dip back down below the 20-degree mark, while the threat of rain and thunderstorms return to the region.

Currently, there is a minor risk of a thunderstorm in both cities with rain amounts of two millimetres or less expected.

Wednesday

The mercury swings back up into the mid-twenties for the middle of the week.

The sunshine also returns by Wednesday with overnight lows also returning to double digits.

Thursday

Thursday will start out with sunshine in Regina and a few clouds kicking around the Saskatoon area.

Thermometers in both cities return to the mid-20s during the afternoon which makes Thursday the warmest day of the week.

Friday

The sunshine sticks around just in time for the weekend in Saskatoon with a few clouds pushing in, but Regina could see a few scattered showers on Friday.

The risk of unsettled conditions and isolated showers returns to the region on Saturday.

The June 10 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by John Perret at Deschambault Lake.

