Significant bee activity as Saskatoon firefighters battle garage fire

It took Saskatoon firefighters just over 20 minutes to bring a garage fire under control in the Exhibition area where there was a beekeeping operation.

Crews were called to 2001 St. Henry Ave. just after 10 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of smoke coming from a garage.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the area on the Global News skycam.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The homeowner told the battalion chief that beekeeping equipment and wax was being stored in the garage.

Firefighters saw significant bee activity as they immediately attacked the fire, with crews identifying the possibility of a fire in the attic of the detached garage.

Utility crews were also called in to shut off power to the block as the fire was threatening overhead power lines.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in just over 20 minutes of the first engine arriving at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.