Cause of Saskatoon house fire under investigation
The cause of a house fire in Saskatoon that caused $50,000 in damage has not yet been determined.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a Saskatoon Transit supervisor reported smoke coming from a house at 121 Ave. X. S. on Thursday morning.
Firefighters said heavy smoke was coming from the home when they arrived, fire officials said.
A quick offensive attack was made to put out the fire and a search confirmed no one was inside the home, officials said.
No injuries were reported by the fire department.
A fire investigator continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.
