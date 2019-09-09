One dead after house fire on Saskatchewan reserve

A person is dead after a house fire on the Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation this past weekend.

Coun. Kevin Seesequasis said in a statement on the band’s website on Sept. 8 their fire crew responded appropriately and the blaze was quickly contained.

“Sadly, I can also confirm that an individual perished in the house fire,” a statement read.

“I wish to extend my condolences to the affected family.”

He said the forensic identification section was tasked with identifying the deceased.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating to determine whether the fire is suspicious or not.

“At this point, the RCMP are treating the fire as suspicious,” a statement read.

The fire investigation team was expected to arrive on Monday.

Any band member affected by the tragedy can contact 639-212-7028 and a support worker can arrange a home visit, Seesequasis said. Willow Cree Health Services is also open for one-on-one mental health supports.

Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation is approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.