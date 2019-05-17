Two Saskatoon fires cause estimated $140K in damage

The Saskatoon Fire Department dealt with two separate blazes overnight that caused a total of $140,000 in damage.

The first report came in at midnight in the Mayfair neighbourhood, fire department officials said.

READ MORE: Bylaw change dampens fire pit complaints in Saskatoon

Firefighters found a fully-involved garage in the 1600-block Avenue C North.

The cause remains under investigation by a fire investigator.

Damage is estimated at $40,000, according to the fire department.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 fires on Saturday (April 2019)

Smoke coming from a house in the King George neighbourhood was reported next at roughly 2:20 a.m. CT on May 17, officials said.

Fire crews advanced hose lines to direct water at exposed flames on the south side of the house in the 800-block of Avenue M South.

A fire investigation determined the blaze was caused by an air compressor that had been running continuously, causing it to overheat and ignite nearby combustible materials.

Damage at the house was estimated by the fire department at $100,000.