Man injured in Saskatoon apartment fire

A man was taken to hospital Monday morning after an apartment fire in Saskatoon.

The fire at 124 Ave. P. S. started just before 7 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

Crews were alerted a person may be trapped inside and said they arrived to see heavy black smoke coming from a window on the second floor of the three-storey structure.

An unconscious man was located in the suite where the fire was located and removed from the building, fire officials said.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the one unit and quickly brought under control.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be incendiary in nature. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

