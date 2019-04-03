Saskatoon event highlights emergency services careers for women

Saskatoon’s police service and fire department are hosting an event in May to showcase first responder careers for women and girls.

The goal of EXXPLORE Emergency Services is to increase the number of women applying to become police officers and firefighters.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government introduces parental leave for politicians

“Increasing the number of female applicants in these underrepresented professions begins with awareness,” Viki Cirkvencic, with the Saskatoon Fire Department, said in a statement.

“That’s what this event has been designed to offer – awareness and the opportunity to explore an ultimately very rewarding career that may not have otherwise been considered.”

The free event, directed at women and girls aged 16 and older, takes place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT on May 4 at Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) headquarters.

READ MORE: Tax credit unveiled for volunteer firefighters in Saskatchewan

Participants will have the chance to try on equipment, visiting the indoor gun range and learn about the physical requirements of both careers.

“Over the years, I have seen how policewomen add value by possessing skills and attributes that are unique from their male counterparts,” SPS Sgt. Tonya Gresty said in a press release.

“Time and again, I see the most successful outcomes when both men and women use their individual strengths and work in collaboration to provide the best service to the people of Saskatoon.”

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon man recognized for heroic actions during house fire

Applicants can register for EXXPLORE by email. Space is limited to 120 participants.

This is the second consecutive year the event has been hosted by SPS and the fire department.