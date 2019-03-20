Tax credit unveiled for volunteer firefighters in Saskatchewan
The 2019-20 Saskatchewan budget contains new, non-refundable tax credits for volunteer firefighters and medical fire responders.
Volunteers with at least 200 hours of service in a year will be able to claim a $3,000 tax credit, starting in the 2020 tax year.
The budget also includes money to modernize the province’s fleet of firefighting aircraft.
Over $9.25 million is earmarked to make the first of payment of one CL215T air tanker, which costs just over $37 million. It will join the fleet for the 2022 wildfire season.
The new aircraft will replace the province’s one remaining CL215P piston tanker.
Saskatchewan’s current fleet includes four land-based air tankers, six water-scooping aircraft and seven smaller bird-dog planes that are used to guide tanker aircraft.
