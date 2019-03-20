Canada
March 20, 2019 4:50 pm
Updated: March 20, 2019 4:59 pm

Tax credit unveiled for volunteer firefighters in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The 2019-20 Saskatchewan budget contains new, non-refundable tax credits for volunteer firefighters.

File Photo / Pixabay
A A

The 2019-20 Saskatchewan budget contains new, non-refundable tax credits for volunteer firefighters and medical fire responders.

Volunteers with at least 200 hours of service in a year will be able to claim a $3,000 tax credit, starting in the 2020 tax year.

READ MORE: ‘The right balance’: Saskatchewan delivers balanced budget

The budget also includes money to modernize the province’s fleet of firefighting aircraft.

Over $9.25 million is earmarked to make the first of payment of one CL215T air tanker, which costs just over $37 million. It will join the fleet for the 2022 wildfire season.

WATCH BELOW: Sask. firefighters to receive expanded cancer coverage

The new aircraft will replace the province’s one remaining CL215P piston tanker.

Saskatchewan’s current fleet includes four land-based air tankers, six water-scooping aircraft and seven smaller bird-dog planes that are used to guide tanker aircraft.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donna Harpauer
Sask Budget
Sask Budget 2019
Sask NDP
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan Budget
Saskatchewan Budget 2019
Saskatchewan Party
tax credit
Taxes
volunteer firefighters
Volunteer Medical First Responders

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.