Wind problem for Saskatoon firefighters putting out house fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they faced windy conditions while putting out a blaze in Silverwood Heights.

Multiple 911 calls reported the house fire at roughly 1:40 a.m. CT on April 23.

Crews arrived at 143 Nordstrum Rd. in less than four minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure and on the second storey.

Everyone inside the home evacuated prior to fire crews arriving, officials said.

Firefighters said windy conditions accelerated the spread of the fire and posed a risk to neighbouring houses.

An exterior attack was initiated to contain the blaze and protect adjacent structures, the fire department said, with winds dictating a defensive strategy as crews rotated throughout the night until conditions were safe enough to make entry.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning extinguishing hot spots.

A fire investigator was unable to determine the cause of the blaze.

Damage to the house and its contents is estimated at $350,000.

No injuries were reported.

