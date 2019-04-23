‘Out of control’ fire prompts state of emergency in Biggar, Sask. area

The Town of Biggar and RM of Biggar have declared a state of emergency resulting from a massive out-of-control” wildfire in the area.

Smoke and poor air quality prompted the advisory, according to the Saskatchewan government. Emergency services are asking people to avoid Highway 51, Triumph Road and the surrounding areas.

READ MORE: Total fire ban issued for RM of Corman Park

The bulletin tells residents to be prepared to leave the area if instructed.

The Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long-term care facility, was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

READ MORE: Brush fire burns for hours northwest of Saskatoon

Eight acute care patients and 53 long-term care residents were taken to alternate beds in the Rosetown and Saskatoon City hospitals. The Biggar emergency department remains open.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, RCMP said members were on-scene focusing efforts on helping an undisclosed number of people evacuate and controlling traffic.

WATCH BELOW: Water bomber fights brush fire in Corman Park, Sask.

Police said Monday that the fire was burning between Highway 4 and Highway 51, along with Tower Road and Duperow Road.

Biggar is roughly 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.