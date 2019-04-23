Canada
April 23, 2019 12:04 pm

‘Out of control’ fire prompts state of emergency in Biggar, Sask. area

By Reporter  Global News

Biggar RCMP said they’re assisting with evacuating an area as an "out-of-control" grass fire burns southwest of the Saskatchewan town on April 22, 2019.

Bonnie Smith / Supplied
The Town of Biggar and RM of Biggar have declared a state of emergency resulting from a massive out-of-control” wildfire in the area.

Smoke and poor air quality prompted the advisory, according to the Saskatchewan government. Emergency services are asking people to avoid Highway 51, Triumph Road and the surrounding areas.

The bulletin tells residents to be prepared to leave the area if instructed.

The Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long-term care facility, was evacuated as a precaution, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Eight acute care patients and 53 long-term care residents were taken to alternate beds in the Rosetown and Saskatoon City hospitals. The Biggar emergency department remains open.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, RCMP said members were on-scene focusing efforts on helping an undisclosed number of people evacuate and controlling traffic.

Police said Monday that the fire was burning between Highway 4 and Highway 51, along with Tower Road and Duperow Road.

Biggar is roughly 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

