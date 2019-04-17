Brush fire south of Saskatoon near Riverside Estates burns for hours

Smoke could be seen for kilometres and heavy smoke made visibility difficult at times as firefighters spent hours fighting a large brush fire south of Saskatoon.

Related Firefighters battle brush fire west of Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a call came in just after 2 p.m. Tuesday reporting that trees were on fire in a yard near Riverside Estates.

READ MORE: Grass fires usher in beginning of Saskatchewan wildfire season

Three fire engines, three brush trucks and two water tankers were dispatched as the fire burned past the yard and south towards Cranberry Flats, the fire department said.

Crews took up defensive positions in several areas to protect homes and livestock, officials said.

There is no report of any damaged buildings.

READ MORE: Grass fire northeast of Saskatoon destroys small buildings, damages another

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said March was one of the driest on record in Saskatchewan and not much precipitation has fallen in April.

“April has seen barely any precipitation — only three per cent of normal in Saskatoon,” Quinlan said.