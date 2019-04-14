Firefighters battle brush fire west of Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call of a large grass/brush fire near the intersection of Highway 14 west and Range Road 3074.

Firefighters could see heavy smoke as they left city limits, as the fire was being steered by wind gusts of nearly 50 km/h.

One engine, brush and tanker truck responded to the area in addition to crews from the communities of Asquith and Delisle.

Crews prevented the fire from entering any of the nearby farm yards.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

There has been no estimated value in damages at this point.