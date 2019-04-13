Grass fire northeast of Saskatoon destroys small buildings, damages another

Saskatoon firefighters responded to reports of a large grass fire northeast of city Friday afternoon.

The first to the scene discovered a fire burning between two residential yards, which crews had under control within 30 minutes. Two small buildings were destroyed and a third received some damage.

READ MORE: Saskatoon impaired driver sentenced for head-on crash on Traffic Bridge

One fire engine, two brush trucks and two water tankers aided in the defeating the fire, which was extinguished shortly thereafter.

The fire scorched roughly five acres, and there were no reported injuries.

WATCH: Extreme conditions for grass and wildfires in Saskatchewan (May 2018)