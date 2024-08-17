Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as ‘being held’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
Emotional return to Jasper for residents that fled wildfire
Residents that fled the townsite of Jasper National Park began returning home, or in many cases, to assess what is left of theirs after wildfire destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Alberta mountain town. Erik Bay spoke to some residents about the emotions of the day and what kind of supports they are receiving.
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is no longer classified as out-of-control and is now listed as “being held.”

The agency issued a statement saying that means the fire is not currently expected to spread into any priority areas.

Jasper residents were finally allowed to return to the community on Friday after they had to flee the raging flames more than three weeks ago, but an alert remained in place advising them to remain prepared to evacuate again at short notice in case fire conditions worsened.

Parks Canada aerial footage shows Jasper wildfire damage
That alert was rescinded on Saturday afternoon, according to the province’s emergency alert system, which says it is now safe to resume normal activities in the town although the national park remains closed.

Parks Canada’s statement says it’s proud to call the wildfire being held on Day 27 of the blaze, especially since it’s the day of firefighter Morgan Kitchen’s memorial in Calgary.

Kitchen died earlier this month after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting the Jasper wildfire.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

