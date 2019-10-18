North Battleford, Sask. death called ‘suspicious’ by police

Send this page to someone via email

A death Friday morning in North Battleford, Sask., is being called suspicious by police.

Battlefords RCMP said a seriously injured man was found by officers at a home in the 100 block of 26th Street West just after 1:30 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later declared dead. Police have not released his name or the nature of his injuries.

The investigation has led police to determine the man’s death is suspicious in nature, officials said.

Police said more details will be released as those become available.

Mounties said there will be an increased police presence throughout most of Friday in the area where the man was found as they continue to investigate.

They are also asking people living in Battleford and North Battleford to “be observant and aware of their surroundings,” due to the serious nature of the injuries the man received.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

