Crime

‘I walked into the biggest shock’: North Battleford, Sask. home shot up

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 3:02 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 8:02 am
WATCH ABOVE: A woman is traumatized after an unruly weekend of violence in North Battleford, Sask.

A house in the Kinsmen Park neighbourhood of North Battleford, Sask., was shot close to 25 times at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5.

At the time of the incident, neither the woman who lives there or her daughter was home, however, they could’ve easily been hit had they been there.

While going through the home afterwards she counted 25 bullet holes, including some that had lodged themselves into her bed. While some had passed through and adjoining wall and into her daughter’s room.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating two homes being shot at in North Battleford, Sask.

She believes the shooting was done by gang members, who had earlier accused her of speaking out to police about drug sales in the area.

Even while going through this traumatizing experience, the woman and her young daughter wanted to share a message for the individual or individuals who shot up her home.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just wanted to send a message to those who did, from my six-year-old daughter,” said the victim, who spoke to Global News and asked to remain anonymous.

“She wants to know why you did this to her home. She wants them to know that if she would’ve been sleeping that she would’ve been shot.”

READ MORE: Man facing numerous charges in North Battleford, Sask. armed robbery

The impact of the events has been felt throughout the North Battleford community.

“It’s shocking,” Chris Tatton said. “I mean, we had our two kids go through Holy Family School and (we) had no issues letting them walk to school. I think for the most part it’s still very safe. But, something like this does make you take notice for sure.”

Although North Battleford RCMP was unavailable for comment, their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPShootingSaskatchewanNorth BattlefordNorth Battleford SaskatchewanBattlefords RCMPresidence shotHomes Shot Up
