Crime
July 26, 2019 4:32 pm
Updated: July 26, 2019 4:48 pm

35 people with gang ties arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A gang suppression initiative in Prince Albert, Sask., resulted in 35 arrests, according to police.

Bettmann / Getty Images
A “successful” gang suppression initiative recently wrapped up, according to the Prince Albert Police Service on July 26.

A cross-section of members from Prince Albert police and the RCMP targeted illegal activity across the northern Saskatchewan city.

READ MORE: Nunchucks, drugs seized during search at Prince Albert, Sask. home

The three-week initiative included increased patrols, curfew checks, and vehicle stops on known offenders.

As a result, police said 35 people with ties to local gangs were arrested.

Numerous weapons were seized as part of the initiative, including four guns, six cans of bear spray, knives, and machetes.

WATCH (July 25, 2019): Saskatchewan NDP call for action on gangs and crystal meth

Officers also seized methamphetamine, cocaine, gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and just over $7,000 cash.

Prince Albert police said they regularly partner with other law enforcement organizations to combat gang violence.

