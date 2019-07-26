35 people with gang ties arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.
A “successful” gang suppression initiative recently wrapped up, according to the Prince Albert Police Service on July 26.
A cross-section of members from Prince Albert police and the RCMP targeted illegal activity across the northern Saskatchewan city.
The three-week initiative included increased patrols, curfew checks, and vehicle stops on known offenders.
As a result, police said 35 people with ties to local gangs were arrested.
Numerous weapons were seized as part of the initiative, including four guns, six cans of bear spray, knives, and machetes.
Officers also seized methamphetamine, cocaine, gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and just over $7,000 cash.
Prince Albert police said they regularly partner with other law enforcement organizations to combat gang violence.
