Suspicious death ruled a homicide: Battleford RCMP

The Battleford RCMP have determined that a death Friday morning, first deemed suspicious, was a homicide.

The victim, now identified as 27-year-old Ryan John Gatzke, was found by officers just after 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of 26th Street West.

He was rushed to hospital and later declared dead.

Police said his death remains under investigation and no further details about the incident were disclosed.

Police said in a statement, however, that there was no risk to public safety because of the incident but remind Battleford and North Battleford residents to “continue to be observant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

The RCMP is also asking anyone with information to call the Battleford detachment or Crime Stoppers.

