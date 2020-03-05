Suspected fentanyl, cocaine, cash seized in 2 drug busts, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

More drugs were taken off Kelowna’s streets courtesy of two search warrants, police announced on Thursday.

Kelowna RCMP say the drug busts occurred last Thursday, Feb. 27, and were related to active investigations into suspected drug trafficking.

The search warrants were executed at residences along the 400 block of Calder Avenue and the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, believed to be fentanyl, and cocaine,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release, “as well as a significant amount of money.”

Police say two people were taken into custody and that charges have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration.

“The Kelowna Drug Section continues to target those involved in street-level drug trafficking whose sale of illicit drugs is impacting the community of Kelowna negatively,” added Cpl. Jeff Carroll of Kelowna’s Drug Section.

That drug bust was followed by two more in Kelowna the following day. One took place on Hein Road, with the second involving three teenagers from Ontario.

