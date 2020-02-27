One arrest after RCMP execute search warrant in Penticton, bust drug trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton drug trafficker has been arrested, according to police.

RCMP said its street enforcement unit conducted a two-week investigation into 41-year-old Ryan James Chaffey.

On Tuesday, police carried out a search warrant at a suite in the 1000-block of Westminster Avenue in Penticton.

READ MORE: Manslaughter charges against Penticton man stayed in connection with fatal 2017 shooting

While officers were inside the suite conducting the search, the accused arrived back at the location and was arrested for drug trafficking and multiple probation order breaches.

RCMP say they found evidence of a drug trafficking operation was found at the residence. Cutting agents, scales and empty baggies allegedly used in the packaging of drugs were seized, according to a news release.

“Our SEU officers are working tirelessly to investigate and support charges against those in our community responsible for trafficking dangerous illegal drugs,” Const. James Grandy said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“All our officers will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan, as this is certainly a contributing factor to crime, and theft of property.”

RCMP said Chaffey has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. He has been released from custody.

2:08 Penticton woman pleads guilty in death of teenage boyfriend Penticton woman pleads guilty in death of teenage boyfriend