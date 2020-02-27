Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

One arrest after RCMP execute search warrant in Penticton, bust drug trafficking operation

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 1:06 pm
RCMP said they arrested an alleged drug trafficker after a two-week investigation.
RCMP said they arrested an alleged drug trafficker after a two-week investigation. File / Global News

A Penticton drug trafficker has been arrested, according to police.

RCMP said its street enforcement unit conducted a two-week investigation into 41-year-old Ryan James Chaffey.

Related News

On Tuesday, police carried out a search warrant at a suite in the 1000-block of Westminster Avenue in Penticton.

READ MORE: Manslaughter charges against Penticton man stayed in connection with fatal 2017 shooting

While officers were inside the suite conducting the search, the accused arrived back at the location and was arrested for drug trafficking and multiple probation order breaches.

RCMP say they found evidence of a drug trafficking operation was found at the residence. Cutting agents, scales and empty baggies allegedly used in the packaging of drugs were seized, according to a news release.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched to support Alberta family involved in deadly B.C. crash

“Our SEU officers are working tirelessly to investigate and support charges against those in our community responsible for trafficking dangerous illegal drugs,” Const. James Grandy said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“All our officers will continue to perform drug enforcement in the South Okanagan, as this is certainly a contributing factor to crime, and theft of property.”

RCMP said Chaffey has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. He has been released from custody.

Penticton woman pleads guilty in death of teenage boyfriend
Penticton woman pleads guilty in death of teenage boyfriend
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPDrugspentictonDrug Busttraffickingdrug enforcementChaffeyRyan Chaffey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.