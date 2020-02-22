Registered massage therapist from Penticton, B.C., suspended by provincial authority

Send this page to someone via email

A registered massage therapist from Penticton has been suspended by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia.

On Thursday, the college posted the disciplinary action regarding Leonard Krekic on its website.

The college said the suspension was made under the Health Professions Act, and that while suspended, he is not entitled to practice as a registered massage therapist in B.C.

“This replaces a previous order of the inquiry committee made on April 5, 2019, restricting Mr. Krekic’s practice subject to certain conditions,” said the college.

“The conditions included that Mr. Krekic was required to have a chaperone present at all times during the consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of female patients, and regular reporting on the use of chaperones.”

The new order listed the reasons as to why the suspension was made.

They stem from a complaint from a female patient who made multiple allegations against Krekic, including that he was engaged in sexual misconduct while providing massage therapy.

“In total, CMTBC’s inquiry committee has nine investigation files open pertaining to the registrant, which include the complaint, six complaints of sexual misconduct by other female patients, and two files opened on the inquiry committee’s own motion,” said the college.

“The inquiry committee panel was satisfied that there is a prima facie case supporting [the female’s] allegations, and that her complaint was not manifestly unfounded, unreliable or exaggerated.”

The suspension also said “the panel found there to be a high likelihood that Mr. Krekic will repeat the alleged sexual misconduct, boundary transgressions and unethical conduct. The panel also found it likely that Mr. Krekic will repeat the alleged conduct from [the female’s] complaint relating to a breach of the inquiry committee’s April 5, 2019 order.”

It continued, stating “the Inquiry Committee panel determined that the prima facie case in this instance requires that the public be protected through additional interim measures,” and that “Mr. Krekic be suspended.”

It’s believed Krekic has moved from Penticton.