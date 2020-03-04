3 teens arrested and handguns, suspected drugs seized in Kelowna bust

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers were arrested during a drug bust in Kelowna last month that also netted two handguns, cash, and suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant along the 1200 block of Ellis Street last Friday as part of a street-level, drug trafficking investigation targeting a crime group. Police suspect the Kelowna group is tied to activity in the Lower Mainland.

Three 16-year-old boys, all from Ontario, were arrested, according to a media release issued Wednesday. Police said they were later released into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development on strict conditions with a future court date in Kelowna.

Police say the three Ontario teens are well-known to Canadian law enforcement agencies.

They added that the search warrant netted a cash seizure of approximately $30,000. Also seized were undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine — already packaged for immediate distribution on the street — and two loaded handguns.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Calgary police seize cocaine, crystal meth worth an estimated $10M Calgary police seize cocaine, crystal meth worth an estimated $10M

“This crime group has ties to not only Kelowna and B.C.’s Lower Mainland, but as far-reaching as coast to coast in Canada which gives them the ability to move their associates throughout the country to further the illicit sale of drugs,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

“This seizure will have a positive impact on the safety of our community.”

For more about the Youth Criminal Justice Act, click here.

0:33 Giant seal derails suspects’ alleged escape in $900M Australian drug bust Giant seal derails suspects’ alleged escape in $900M Australian drug bust