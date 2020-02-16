Vancouver police execute search warrant for drug investigation at downtown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police, fire crews and hazmat teams descended on a downtown apartment building Sunday to execute a search warrant related to a drug investigation that may involve fentanyl.

The building at 1255 Seymour Street was surrounded by crews and vehicles as police investigated a suite inside in the late morning.

Police said fire crews and hazmat were on scene “due to a possible prevalence of fentanyl” and to ensure the search “can be processed in a safe manner for police and the public.”

Police would not speak to whether anyone has been arrested or if any drugs had actually been found inside the suite. The investigation is active and ongoing, they added.

The building sits close to the northeastern exit ramp of the Granville Street Bridge, and the heavy police and fire presence is affecting traffic coming off the bridge.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

