July 22, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated: July 22, 2019 4:53 pm

Vancouver police bust ‘multimillion-dollar’ cannabis oil labs

By Online Journalist  Global News

Vancouver police say officers raided a pair of labs that were allegedly being used to illegally extract cannabis oils.

GETTY IMAGES
Vancouver police say they’ve busted a pair of illegal cannabis oil facilities, “shutting down a multimillion-dollar drug operation.”

Police said officers executed a pair of search warrants at the two warehouses in an industrial area near Oak Street and Marine Drive, which they believe were being used as “butane honey oil labs.”

Investigators believe operators used the labs to extract THC and produce high-potency oils and concentrates, which were sold to rogue dispensaries and on the black market.

In a media release, VPD Const. Steve Addison described the facilities as “very large and sophisticated illegal operations.”

“Although cannabis can now be legally purchased from government-regulated and approved retailers, we will not tolerate anyone who tries to cash in by breaking the law and putting the public at risk,” he said.

Police seized cannabis products including oils, balms, edibles, shatter and shake, in addition to lab equipment, said Addison.

Under the Cannabis Act, using organic solvents such as butane to extract THC is not allowed. Police say that’s because such solvents are highly volatile, and pose a danger of explosions.

Addison said police expect to recommend multiple charges once the investigation wraps.

