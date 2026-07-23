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Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after waving gun through sunroof on highway: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 5:24 pm
1 min read
Following the arrest of the 25-year-old man, the RCMP say Mounties found and seized, what turned out to be, an airsoft replica BB handgun. View image in full screen
Following the arrest of the 25-year-old man, the RCMP say Mounties found and seized, what turned out to be, an airsoft replica BB gun. Manitoba RCMP
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A Winnipeg man was arrested after waving a replica BB handgun through his sunroof while driving, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Police received the report of an erratic driver on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday around 11:50 a.m., it said in a news release. It alleged the 25-year-old man “waved a handgun through his vehicle’s sunroof after passing another car east of Portage la Prairie.”

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He was found, and pulled over, by police approximately 20 minutes later. The Winnipeg man was driving west of Portage la Prairie near the intersection at Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 16, according to the release.

At that point, it says, he was arrested without incident.

“Following the arrest, RCMP found and seized what turned out to be an airsoft replica BB handgun from the vehicle,” police said, adding that he was released from jail with a court date in September.

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Charges laid against the 25-year-old include two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of uttering threats.

He was also charged with one count each for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and common nuisance causing injury.

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