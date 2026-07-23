Winnipeg man arrested after waving gun through sunroof on highway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was arrested after waving a replica BB handgun through his sunroof while driving, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Police received the report of an erratic driver on the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday around 11:50 a.m., it said in a news release. It alleged the 25-year-old man “waved a handgun through his vehicle’s sunroof after passing another car east of Portage la Prairie.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was found, and pulled over, by police approximately 20 minutes later. The Winnipeg man was driving west of Portage la Prairie near the intersection at Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 16, according to the release.

At that point, it says, he was arrested without incident.

“Following the arrest, RCMP found and seized what turned out to be an airsoft replica BB handgun from the vehicle,” police said, adding that he was released from jail with a court date in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Charges laid against the 25-year-old include two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of uttering threats.

He was also charged with one count each for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and common nuisance causing injury.