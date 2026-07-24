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Crime

Trial of man accused of killing Montreal daughter continues in New York

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2026 8:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State'
Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State
WATCH: Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State
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A New York jury is expected to hear testimony from more police officers as the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter resumes Friday.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin.

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He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

The jury heard testimony from local law enforcement who detailed their response to Frattolin’s initial 911 call, in which he alleged his daughter had been kidnapped.

An officer said data from Frattolin’s phone contradicted his story, which led to the discovery of the child’s body in a marsh in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

The girl’s mother is also expected to testify in the trial.

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