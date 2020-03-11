Kelowna General Hospital postpones public event due to coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has postponed its “town hall” gathering that was scheduled for Mar. 12, 2020.

This comes after recommendations made by the B.C. Ministry of Health and Interior Health in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was to be hosted at Kelowna General Hospital.

In an email to donors and event attendees, KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said, “While the risk to your health and safety remains very low, adopting a proactive and preventative approach is most aligned with our organizational mission.”

Rankmore continued in the email, “ We are no less committed to championing a new era in stroke care at KGH for all those that call the southern interior of B.C. home.”

“We are grateful for and encouraged by the remarkable response to this event from our community. Please stay tuned as we share more information in the coming days.”

A new date for the event has not been scheduled at this time.

