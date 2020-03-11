Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna Fan Experience postponed due to coronavirus concerns

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:28 pm
The Kelowna Fan Experience has been postponed until the summer.
The Kelowna Fan Experience has been postponed until the summer. Global News

The Kelowna Fan Experience has been postponed by organizers due to their concerns about the coronavirus.

The annual comic con festival brings hundreds of people together at the Kelowna Community Theatre, Black Box Theatre and the Rotary Centre for the the Arts for two days, but now event-goers will have to wait until the summer.

Related News

READ MORE: Kelowna General Hospital delays public event due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers say after much conversation, they have determined “it is not prudent to proceed with the event as scheduled.”

They say they have been monitoring the coronavirus and after a voluntary risk assessment with local health officials the event was then postponed.

READ MORE: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer flying off Okanagan shelves amid COVID-19 fears

KFX has been rescheduled to July 10-12, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said ticket holders, vendors and artists that will not be able to attend the festival at the new date in July, will be offered full refund for tickets purchased or tables booked.

COVID-19: B.C. government pandemic response powers
COVID-19: B.C. government pandemic response powers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganCoronavirusCOVID-19central okanaganNew Vintage TheatreKelowna Fan ExperianceKFX
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.