Kelowna Fan Experience postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The Kelowna Fan Experience has been postponed by organizers due to their concerns about the coronavirus.

The annual comic con festival brings hundreds of people together at the Kelowna Community Theatre, Black Box Theatre and the Rotary Centre for the the Arts for two days, but now event-goers will have to wait until the summer.

Organizers say after much conversation, they have determined “it is not prudent to proceed with the event as scheduled.”

They say they have been monitoring the coronavirus and after a voluntary risk assessment with local health officials the event was then postponed.

KFX has been rescheduled to July 10-12, 2020.

Organizers said ticket holders, vendors and artists that will not be able to attend the festival at the new date in July, will be offered full refund for tickets purchased or tables booked.

