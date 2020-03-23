Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is now operating outside Kelowna’s Urgent and Primary Care Centre on Harvey Avenue.

Interior Health said testing is only available for people who have been referred by 811 or their family doctor.

At a pre-booked appointment time, patients drive up, call the nurse’s phone and are then tested in their car, without having to get out or come into the clinic.

It’s hoped that the drive-thru format will better protect both other patients and health care workers.

Symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing.

However, people with symptoms won’t necessarily get tested and are being told to stay home and self-isolate.

Interior Health said the only people getting tested are those with symptoms who are health care workers, residents of long term care facilities, patients who are hospitalized or likely to be hospitalized and people being investigated as part of an outbreak, for example from a gathering like a birthday party.