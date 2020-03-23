Coronavirus: B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 100 people now recovered

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from the novel coronavirus, along with 48 new cases since Saturday.

B.C. now has a total of 472 cases and 13 deaths. Thirty-three people are in hospital, with 14 of them in intensive care.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said testing confirms that 100 people have recovered from the virus.

One of the new deaths was linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre, while another was linked to Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre seniors’ home. The third person who died lived in the Fraser Health region.

Over the weekend, Fraser Health confirmed a staff member at Delta View Care Centre has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Municipal officials have expressed frustration at residents who ignore measures designed to curb the pandemic.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says fines, business closures, and other penalties could be on the way to enforce social-distancing.

Stewart said council will meet virtually on Monday morning to vote on an amendment to the city’s emergency powers bylaw that would allow bylaw officers to issue penalties to anyone either gathering in large groups or not doing what they can to keep two metres apart.

— With files from Sean Boynton