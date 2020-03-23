Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Premier to outline B.C.’s financial aid package

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 2:45 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 2:54 pm
WATCH LIVE: Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James will speak about supports to be provided to British Columbians and businesses at a noon press conference.

The B.C. government will reveal its financial aid package at a Monday news conference to deal with the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James are set to lay out the supports to be provided to British Columbians and businesses at 12 p.m.

Watch it live on globalnews.ca/bc or on the Global BC Facebook page.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 100 people now recovered

In a news conference last week, Horgan said he’s heard three things on people’s minds: their paycheques, their job security, and major expenses such as rent or mortgage payments.

Cracking down on Coronavirus profiteering
Cracking down on Coronavirus profiteering

Following the news conference on Monday, Horgan and James will join 10 other MLAs in the Legislature in Victoria for an emergency sitting.

Story continues below advertisement

They are expected to debate and pass legislation on financial support and to prevent employers from firing staff who don’t go to work due to COVID-19.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19John HorganVirusbc coronavirusSmall BusinessCarole JamesRentersEconomic StimulusStimulus Package
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.