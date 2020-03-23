Coronavirus: Premier to outline B.C.’s financial aid package

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will reveal its financial aid package at a Monday news conference to deal with the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James are set to lay out the supports to be provided to British Columbians and businesses at 12 p.m.

In a news conference last week, Horgan said he’s heard three things on people’s minds: their paycheques, their job security, and major expenses such as rent or mortgage payments.

Following the news conference on Monday, Horgan and James will join 10 other MLAs in the Legislature in Victoria for an emergency sitting.

They are expected to debate and pass legislation on financial support and to prevent employers from firing staff who don’t go to work due to COVID-19.