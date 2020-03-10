Menu

Fire

West Kelowna firefighters extinguish RV fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 4:25 pm
West Kelowna firefighters responded to an RV fire on Old Okanagan Highway Tuesday morning. .
Randy Millis

An early morning fire completely destroyed a travel trailer in the Westbank First Nation’s jurisdiction on Tuesday morning.

The fire, in the 3300 block of Old Okanagan Highway, sparked before 5:30 a.m.

West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund said the blaze is believed to have grown quickly and by the time fire crews arrived, the travel trailer was fully involved in flames.

A fire destroyed an RV on Old Okanagan Highway Tuesday morning.
Randy Millis

Brolund said when firefighters arrived, no one was inside the trailer.

The fire chief said there is no power to the trailer so officials suspect the fire was likely human-caused.

The fire department said it is currently working with Westbank First Nation law enforcement officers and the RCMP to narrow down the cause.

The RV was completely gutted by the blaze.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Firewestbank first nationWest Kelowna Fire DepartmentRV FireWest Kelowna FireOld Okanagan Highway
