Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Boy, 5, dies in hospital after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:00 pm
Young girl dead after central Alberta fire
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 28, 2020). An early morning fire tore through several mobile homes in central Alberta on Friday, killing a young girl. Nicole Stillger reports.

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after three mobile homes went up in flames in Red Deer County late last month.

A man, woman and two boys were taken to hospital after the fires at Les’s Trailer Park on Feb. 28. A seven-year-old girl was found dead at the scene when the fires were extinguished, RCMP said at the time.

READ MORE: Child found dead, others injured after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

On Tuesday morning, Blackfalds RCMP said a five-year-old boy who was taken to hospital following the fires died in hospital last Friday.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry with RCMP media relations said one woman who was taken to hospital at the time remained in hospital Tuesday. Everyone else who was taken to hospital has since been released, Bumbry said Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the trailer park at around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Three mobile homes were on fire, one of which was destroyed. All five people were in the same mobile home, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the RCMP and Red Deer County Fire Services.

A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Nicole Stillger, Global News
A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Nicole Stillger, Global News
A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A fatal fire in Les’s Trailer Park in Red Deer County on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Nicole Stillger, Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Red DeerBlackfaldsMobile Home FireBlackfalds RCMPRed Deer CountyAlberta mobile home fireAlberta trailer park fireLes's Trailer ParkLes's Trailer Park fireRed Deer County fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.