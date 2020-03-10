Boy, 5, dies in hospital after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after three mobile homes went up in flames in Red Deer County late last month.

A man, woman and two boys were taken to hospital after the fires at Les’s Trailer Park on Feb. 28. A seven-year-old girl was found dead at the scene when the fires were extinguished, RCMP said at the time.

On Tuesday morning, Blackfalds RCMP said a five-year-old boy who was taken to hospital following the fires died in hospital last Friday.

Cpl. Ronald Bumbry with RCMP media relations said one woman who was taken to hospital at the time remained in hospital Tuesday. Everyone else who was taken to hospital has since been released, Bumbry said Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the trailer park at around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Three mobile homes were on fire, one of which was destroyed. All five people were in the same mobile home, RCMP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the RCMP and Red Deer County Fire Services.

