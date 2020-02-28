Child found dead, others injured after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

A child was found dead and several other people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after three mobile homes in Red Deer County went up in flames.
Blackfalds RCMP said officers were called to Les’s Trailer Park at around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Three mobile homes were on fire, RCMP said. Red Deer County Fire Services evacuated neighbouring properties.
EMS took four people — a man, woman and two boys — to hospital with injuries, including life-threatening injuries.
Once the fires were extinguished, fire crews searched the homes. At 9 a.m., RCMP were told by fire crews that one person — believed to be a seven-year-old girl — was found dead.
Crews continue to search the scene Friday.
— More to come…
