Child found dead, others injured after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

A child was found dead and several other people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after three mobile homes in Red Deer County went up in flames.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers were called to Les’s Trailer Park at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Three mobile homes were on fire, RCMP said. Red Deer County Fire Services evacuated neighbouring properties.

EMS took four people — a man, woman and two boys — to hospital with injuries, including life-threatening injuries.

Once the fires were extinguished, fire crews searched the homes. At 9 a.m., RCMP were told by fire crews that one person — believed to be a seven-year-old girl — was found dead.

Crews continue to search the scene Friday.

— More to come…

