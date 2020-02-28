Menu

Canada

Child found dead, others injured after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 12:52 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 12:55 pm
A fire at a mobile home park in Red Deer County on Feb. 28, 2020 left one child dead and injured four other people.
A fire at a mobile home park in Red Deer County on Feb. 28, 2020 left one child dead and injured four other people. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A child was found dead and several other people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after three mobile homes in Red Deer County went up in flames.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers were called to Les’s Trailer Park at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Three mobile homes were on fire, RCMP said. Red Deer County Fire Services evacuated neighbouring properties.

EMS took four people — a man, woman and two boys — to hospital with injuries, including life-threatening injuries.

Once the fires were extinguished, fire crews searched the homes. At 9 a.m., RCMP were told by fire crews that one person — believed to be a seven-year-old girl — was found dead.

Crews continue to search the scene Friday.

— More to come…

