Kelowna artist uses centuries-old technique to explore today’s challenges

Using encaustic, a technique that combines heated beeswax, and tree sap, Angela Hansen is creating a new exhibit inspired by the changing world around her.
Her decision to focus on climate-related themes came naturally after more than two decades living in the Okanagan.
“We have been living in the Okanagan since 2000 and we have seen huge changes in our weather patterns,” Hansen said.
Her collection features five sculptures exploring food insecurity, extreme weather, water quality, ocean health and loss of biodiversity. The pieces are intentionally thought-provoking.
“When an opportunity to make an art piece or pieces about climate change came, it was an easy decision for me,” Hansen said.
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Hansen is among a small group of artists preserving the ancient encaustic technique, using heat to fuse layers of beeswax into paintings and sculptures. While the process dates back thousands of years, there is a small number of artists trying to bring the technique back
Much of her inspiration comes from the young people she teaches, including her own son.
“Sitting at the dinner table hearing my son say, ‘What’s the point? There’s going to be nothing left for me,’ it was really hard to hear, and that was a huge inspiration for me,” she said.
Hansen hopes visitors, regardless of their views, connect with the work through their own experiences.
“Even if you don’t believe in the science behind climate change and the global changes, if you live in the Okanagan, you can’t say you haven’t been impacted by the climate — for example, forest fires,” she said.
Lake Country Art Gallery Society president Sharon McCoubrey says Hansen’s willingness to push creative boundaries is what makes her work stand out.
“When I see Angela’s work, one of the things that comes to mind is that she is brave. She uses an unusual process, encaustic combined with painting, to explore subject matter,” McCoubrey said.
Angela is a City of Kelowna Artist in Residence, meaning the city is funding this exhibit to promote local art and art engagement.
Hansen’s exhibit opens in August, inviting visitors to experience an ancient art form tackling some of today’s biggest conversations.
You can learn where to see the art on the Kelowna city website.
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