One person dead after Burton, B.C. mobile home fire

Officials are still working to confirm the identity of a person found dead after a mobile home fire in the Kootenay community of Burton, B.C., on Saturday evening.

Police said the person’s body was discovered the day after the fire during a search inside the remains of the mobile home in the 5300 block of Highway 6.

According to RCMP, the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. by a neighbour who discovered the blaze after hearing noises coming from the building.

“Sadly the complainant wasn’t able to safely gain entry inside the home, but managed to call for emergency assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a media release.

When police arrived, the mobile home was “fully involved” in flames.

O’Donaghey said the fire and death are not believed to be the result of criminal actions.

The police spokesperson said the official identification of the deceased is taking time as police don’t want to make any assumptions that the person killed was a resident of the mobile home.

RCMP said it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the blaze.

Burton is a rural community on the east side of Arrow Lake, south of Nakusp.