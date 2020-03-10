Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

One person dead after Burton, B.C. mobile home fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 1:32 pm
Police don't believe there is any criminal element to a fatal fire near Nakusp.
Police don't believe there is any criminal element to a fatal fire near Nakusp. Global News

Officials are still working to confirm the identity of a person found dead after a mobile home fire in the Kootenay community of Burton, B.C., on Saturday evening.

Police said the person’s body was discovered the day after the fire during a search inside the remains of the mobile home in the 5300 block of Highway 6.

Related News

READ MORE: Boy, 5, dies in hospital after mobile home fires in Red Deer County

According to RCMP, the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. by a neighbour who discovered the blaze after hearing noises coming from the building.

“Sadly the complainant wasn’t able to safely gain entry inside the home, but managed to call for emergency assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a media release.

When police arrived, the mobile home was “fully involved” in flames.

READ MORE: Structure fire closes Highway 3 near Keremeos, B.C., officials investigating

Story continues below advertisement

O’Donaghey said the fire and death are not believed to be the result of criminal actions.

The police spokesperson said the official identification of the deceased is taking time as police don’t want to make any assumptions that the person killed was a resident of the mobile home.

READ MORE: Lake Country police asking for public’s help in arson investigation

RCMP said it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the blaze.

Burton is a rural community on the east side of Arrow Lake, south of Nakusp.

RCMPFireFatal FireBC Coroners ServiceHighway 6Mobile Home FirenakuspburtonBurton Fire Brigade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.