Emergency department at hospital in Nakusp to be temporarily closed overnight

The emergency department at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp will be temporarily closed overnight, Interior Health announced on Saturday afternoon.

Citing unexpected and temporary limited staffing, Interior Health said the emergency department will be closed on Sunday, June 9, from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Interior Health added that patients requiring acute care services will be transferred to the most appropriate and closest acute care facility beginning at noon on Saturday, June 8, until 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The emergency department at Arrow Lakes Hospital will resume regular operation as of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Interior Health says it regrets this closure. It also says residents can take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 911 and you will be taken to the nearest health care facility.

Call HealthLink BC at 811 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

Interior Health says residents can also visit the emergency department at one of the following hospitals:

Vernon Jubilee Hospital, 2101 32nd St., Vernon

Queen Victoria Hospital, 1200 Newlands Rd., Revelstoke

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail

Kootenay Lake Hospital, 3 View St., Nelson