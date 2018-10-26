Lack of physicians resulting in another temporary ER closure at N.S. hospital

Another Nova Scotia hospital’s emergency department will be forced to temporarily close due to a lack of doctors.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says Roseway Hospital’s emergency department will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The hospital is located on Lake Road in Shelburne, N.S.

The health authority is asking those with medical needs to contact 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

They suggest you enter a walk-in clinic for non-urgent care.

This isn’t the first time a Nova Scotia hospital has been forced to temporarily close as a result of lack of physician availability. Hospitals in Sheet Harbour, Lunenburg, Shelburne, New Waterford and Pugwash temporarily closed over the summer for the same reason.