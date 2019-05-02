Concordia Hospital ER closure to be reviewed

The Manitoba government appears set to delay, and possibly alter, its planned closure of a hospital emergency room in Winnipeg.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says plans to close the ER at Concordia Hospital and move some of the hospital’s services to other facilities are getting a second look.

Friesen says David Peachey, the consultant who came up with the government’s health-care reforms, is being brought back for a quality-assurance review and is to report back in two weeks.

READ MORE: Winnipeg emergency room wait times will keep climbing, says WRHA

Friesen says he recently found out that plans for some of the replacement services at Concordia are not ready.

The Concordia emergency room was set to close next month.

Friesen will not say when that might now happen and added there is a remote possibility the emergency room will stay open permanently.

WATCH: ER closures at Seven Oaks & Concordia will be staggered: report