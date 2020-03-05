Menu

Fire

Salmon Arm RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating fatal makeshift structure fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 7:43 pm
Police say the BC Coroners Service has been notified and are now investigating.
Global News

An early morning fire involving a deceased man is being investigated, say Salmon Arm RCMP.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of 10th Avenue Southwest just after 5:15 a.m., on Thursday.

Police say first responders arrived on scene and found a makeshift structure fully engulfed in flames.

RCMP added that witnesses reported explosions during the blaze, likely due to propane tanks and fuel containers being on scene.

“The body of a deceased male was discovered by fire crews inside the structure,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s sudden death. Our next steps will be to obtain a positive identification and notify his next of kin.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service has been notified and are now investigating. They added that the Coroners Service’s investigation will look to determine who the man is, how and when he died and by what means.

The man’s name was not released, with police citing privacy reasons.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

