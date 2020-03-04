Menu

Canada

Calgary apartment evacuated as crews battle fire

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 1:29 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 1:30 pm
A Calgary apartment in the 300 block of 19 Avenue SW was evacuated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 as fire crews doused a blaze in one of the suites. .
An apartment building in a central Calgary neighbourhood was evacuated Wednesday morning as crews battled a blaze in one of the suites.

Police were called to the apartment in the 300 block of 19 Avenue S.W. at around 6:20 a.m.

Calgary police said a fire broke out in one of the suites at around 8 a.m., at which time the fire department was called in.

Police said the entire building was evacuated as firefighters worked to douse the blaze. Several streets in the area were also blocked off in order to let fire crews do their work.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to CPS. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

A Calgary apartment in the 300 block of 19 Avenue SW was evacuated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 as fire crews doused a blaze in one of the suites.
A Calgary apartment in the 300 block of 19 Avenue SW was evacuated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 as fire crews doused a blaze in one of the suites.
A Calgary apartment in the 300 block of 19 Avenue SW was evacuated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 as fire crews doused a blaze in one of the suites.
